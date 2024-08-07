Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.94.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGA

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Magna International’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.