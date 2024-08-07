Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Scotiabank

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Magna International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.94.

Magna International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MGA stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magna International has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

