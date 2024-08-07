Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $53.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.94.

NYSE MGA opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. Magna International has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 32.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

