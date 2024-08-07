Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (MGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

