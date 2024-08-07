MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

MainStreet Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

MNSB stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

