MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Stock Price Down 0%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. 3,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

