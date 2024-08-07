Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on MBUU. Benchmark began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBUU
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.