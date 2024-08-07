Manhattan Associates (MANH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH):
- 8/1/2024 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/24/2024 – Manhattan Associates was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/24/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $257.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MANH opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.56.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
