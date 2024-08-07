Manhattan Associates (MANH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH):

8/1/2024 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2024 – Manhattan Associates was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $257.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MANH opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.56.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

