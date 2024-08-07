Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $187.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $137.57 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average of $179.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

