Marc Taxay Sells 628 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04.

On Monday, June 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $323.35 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.33 and its 200 day moving average is $298.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 183.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 10.3% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.