Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 3,280 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.