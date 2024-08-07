Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 3,280 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
