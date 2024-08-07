Mark Newcomer Sells 69,593 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $315,952.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,548,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,351,942.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paysign Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Paysign stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.97. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Paysign by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Paysign by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Paysign during the first quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Paysign by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Paysign in the first quarter valued at $179,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

