Markforged (MKFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Markforged had a negative net margin of 133.52% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.26 million. On average, analysts expect Markforged to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.48. Markforged has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Markforged from $1.45 to $1.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

