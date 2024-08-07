Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.89.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $215.25 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

