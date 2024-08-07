Masaru Matsuda Sells 5,220 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Masaru Matsuda sold 1,775 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $15,992.75.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
