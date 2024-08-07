Masaru Matsuda Sells 5,220 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Masaru Matsuda sold 1,775 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $15,992.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQT

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.