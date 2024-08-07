Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $165.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.56% from the company’s previous close.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

MASI stock opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

