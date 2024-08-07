MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $125.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $105.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after purchasing an additional 299,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after buying an additional 238,874 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

