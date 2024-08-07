Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Mastech Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

