Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.10.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.