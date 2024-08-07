Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO J. Mehra Sachin Sells 13,439 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $448.28 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $416.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.19.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

