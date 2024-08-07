Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.07.

MTCH opened at $35.68 on Monday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4,398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Match Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Match Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,020,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 60,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

