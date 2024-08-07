Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.20 target price on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.68 on Monday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Match Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.