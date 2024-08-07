Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Hsbc Global Res

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

MTCH opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

