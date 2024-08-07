Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Trading Up 9% After Strong Earnings

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $113.25 and last traded at $112.69. Approximately 36,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 101,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.41.

The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 25,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Trading Up 11.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

