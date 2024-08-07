McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

