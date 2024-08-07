Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.30

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.30 and traded as high as C$13.70. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 135,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$331.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.4764268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

