Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Sells $10,915.00 in Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $10,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

