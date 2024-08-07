Mercedes Johnson Sells 625 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,156 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.