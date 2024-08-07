Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Michael R. Dury Purchases 5,200 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,658,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

