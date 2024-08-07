Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Shares of MMSI opened at $89.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.