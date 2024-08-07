Mervin Smith Sells 688 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

