Metro Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.29.

Metro Price Performance

Metro stock opened at C$80.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.85. The firm has a market cap of C$18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$83.16.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.