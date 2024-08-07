Metro (MRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.38 per share for the quarter.
Shares of MRU opened at C$80.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.38%.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
