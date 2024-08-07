Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$80.29.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.85. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$83.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a market cap of C$18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

