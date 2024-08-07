MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CFO Purchases $340,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE MGM opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after purchasing an additional 684,676 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.