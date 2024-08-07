MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CFO Purchases $340,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.9 %
NYSE MGM opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
