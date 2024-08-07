Michael Willem Waters Sells 6,053 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $49,271.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

