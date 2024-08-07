Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,343,057. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

