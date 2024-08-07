Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,288,739. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $8,558,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

