Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $145.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $87.15 and last traded at $90.01. Approximately 8,836,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 21,221,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $88,363,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,288,739. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $8,558,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

