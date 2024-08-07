MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $2,079.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,079.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,835.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,875.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,369.21 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $307.11 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.36 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,515.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,303.92.

MicroStrategy’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($5.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($4.81). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $70,990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

