Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MAA opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $152.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 179,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

