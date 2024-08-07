Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 26th

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

MPB opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $432.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPB. StockNews.com downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

