Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $42,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 950.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.