Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Shares Down 0.6%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 462,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 258,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

