Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Trading Down 10%

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Approximately 3,505,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,085,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.70. The company has a market cap of £5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 4.97.
About Minoan Group
Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
