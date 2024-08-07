Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.78. Mistras Group shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 110,136 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MG

Mistras Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $299.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.