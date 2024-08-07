Mizuho Upgrades Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) to “Outperform”

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock valued at $115,378,949 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 202,766 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

