Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Trading Down 3.7%

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. 7,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 182,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Mobilicom Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobilicom stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 3.71% of Mobilicom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

