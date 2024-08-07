Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

Moderna Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,738,737 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

