Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Shares Down 2.6%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.56 and last traded at $56.56. 378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

