monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Head-To-Head Survey

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

monday.com has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com 2.53% 2.42% 1.52% Xperi -22.93% -8.35% -4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $784.35 million 12.85 -$1.88 million $0.38 549.32 Xperi $513.34 million 0.62 -$136.61 million ($2.72) -2.58

This table compares monday.com and Xperi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for monday.com and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 5 16 0 2.76 Xperi 0 0 2 1 3.33

monday.com presently has a consensus target price of $255.53, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.04%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than monday.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

monday.com beats Xperi on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

